‘All the bodies were brutalized’: The truth about the Hamas attacks | The Caroline Glick Show

Posted 1November2023
Author and Journalist Caroline Glick sits down with Avigail Gimpel - educator, author and burial society member who handled the bodies of the Oct. 7th massacre.
With so many claiming that the atrocities are exaggerated or untrue, it is crucial that we hear from someone who witnessed the brutality firsthand.
