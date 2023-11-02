Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘All the bodies were brutalized’: The truth about the Hamas attacks | The Caroline Glick Show
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
927 Subscribers
38 views
Published Thursday

Posted 1November2023 JNS;

Author and Journalist Caroline Glick sits down with Avigail Gimpel - educator, author and burial society member who handled the bodies of the Oct. 7th massacre. With so many claiming that the atrocities are exaggerated or untrue, it is crucial that we hear from someone who witnessed the brutality firsthand.

Keywords
israelpalestinebidenhamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket