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BREAKING UPDATE FROM DR. STEVE PIECZENIK - TRUMP WILL BE PRESIDENT IN 7 DAYS- (ARRESTS ARE COMING)
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720 views • January 18, 2021
Dr. Steve Pieczenik updates Alex Jones on the current intel regarding the coup against Joe Biden and the DS unconstitutional traitors and criminals. He also triples down on his confidence in exposing the fraudulent 2020 Presidential Election and makes a bets with Alex Jones that if he is right he wants to join the Infowars team. Alex accepts the bet and offers him a daily show with a 200K annual salary!
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Banned.video location: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fff54d4df45e13f8fff86a7
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Banned.video location: https://banned.video/watch?id=5fff54d4df45e13f8fff86a7
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