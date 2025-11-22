13 Months in El Salvador | 2025 Family Budget & Monthly Expenses | Safety, Schooling, Setup, Update





Join us on our journey as we reflect on our first 13 months living in El Salvador! 🇸🇻 In this video, we dive deep into the cost of living in El Salvador, our family’s experiences, and how we’ve navigated safety, schooling, and setting up life in a new country. From unexpected challenges to fulfilling opportunities, this video is packed with honest insights and real-life updates about our adventures abroad.





📍 Location: El Salvador, Central America

💰 Currency: US Dollar & Bitcoin

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family: Christian family of five

📅 Timeline: 13 months since moving from Canada





📺 Don’t forget: You can watch this video in Spanish by selecting YouTube’s audio track or enabling subtitles (CC).





Key Takeaways & Actionable Tips:

- 🏠 **Cost of Living: Living in El Salvador is significantly more affordable than in the U.S.A family of four can expect to spend between $1,500 and $3,000 monthly, depending on lifestyle and location.





- 🍽️ Food & Dining: Local markets offer fresh produce at lower prices, and dining out is inexpensive. For instance, a meal at a local restaurant averages around $7.





- 💰 Budgeting: With careful planning, families can maintain a comfortable lifestyle within a modest budget, focusing on essentials and local experiences.





- 🏫 Schooling & Language: International schools like Escuela Americana provide quality education in English, while learning Spanish enhances integration and daily communication.





- 🛠️ Setting Up Life: Renting a home is affordable, with costs varying by location. For example, a 1-bedroom apartment in a city center averages $580–$690 monthly.





- 🛡️ Safety & Security: El Salvador has seen a dramatic decrease in crime rates, with a homicide rate of just 1.9 per 100,000 in 2024, making it one of the safest countries in the Western Hemisphere.





About Charity Hagenaars:

We're a Canadian Christian family of five who moved to El Salvador in August 2024. Through our YouTube channel, we share our experiences of adapting to a new culture and life abroad. Sharing our unfiltered journey of family living abroad, one year after moving abroad with our kids. This is the truth about expat life and what it's really like living in a new country. Get our expat advice as we discuss the highs and lows.





