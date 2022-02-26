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UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: DEMONIC GLOBALIST TRAITORS EXPOSED
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293 views • February 26, 2022
UNPRECEDENTED TIMES: DEMONIC GLOBALIST TRAITORS EXPOSED
You won't believe what the criminal banking cabal got away with - AGAIN. Rinse and repeat, and no one EVER goes to jail for kneecapping gold and silver with BILLIONS of paper ounces. Bob Kudla joins me to document the high crimes and misdemeanors.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fyk046JysQ8T/
You won't believe what the criminal banking cabal got away with - AGAIN. Rinse and repeat, and no one EVER goes to jail for kneecapping gold and silver with BILLIONS of paper ounces. Bob Kudla joins me to document the high crimes and misdemeanors.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fyk046JysQ8T/
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