Working With Compromised Parties Is Best | Rod Taylor

Rod Taylor is the leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada. On November 22, 2025, Rod spoke at the CHP Ontario Council's "Demolishing Arguments" Conference. The myth he addressed was that "Working With Compromised Parties Is Best."

He says we are often told that more can be achieved by trying to change major parties from within than by working in a small party based on principles. How has that worked out?



Rod describes how compromise leads to more compromise and reminds the audience that from its inception until now, the Christian Heritage Party has remained true to its founding principles.

