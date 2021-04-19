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Witch Maxine Waters (D) Incites Riots -- China Thanks You
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160 views • April 19, 2021
Maxine Waters US congressional representative from Los Angeles, asked for greater hostility from protesters towards police unless the jury returns with a guilty verdict on the charges of murder. Her Words are absolutely inciting greater riots, and she should be held accountable for the evil that she is producing, as her rhetoric is far worse than Donald Trump and the capital riots. Of course, social media and Congress will do no such thing.
#maxinewaters #riots #incitement
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#maxinewaters #riots #incitement
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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