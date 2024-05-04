NHL Game 6 Highlights - Canucks vs. Predators

Arturs Silovs turned aside all 28 shots he faced and Pius Suter played the hero, scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period to send the Vancouver Canucks to Round 2 of the post-season with a 1-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.