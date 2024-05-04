Create New Account
NHL Game 6 Highlights - Canucks vs. Predators
Arturs Silovs turned aside all 28 shots he faced and Pius Suter played the hero, scoring the game-winning goal late in the third period to send the Vancouver Canucks to Round 2 of the post-season with a 1-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators.

Keywords
nashvillevancouvernhlstanley cup playoffsgame 6

