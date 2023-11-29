🍄 Fungal Infections In Plants 🍃

☔ 🤔 Do you know what has happened when fungi interact with plants 🌱🌞
😰 If not no need to worry 💔
🤝 Lets’ join with Claire Whitaker to explore, how Fungus transmitted to
plants, and what happens once a plant is infected. 💡
🤗 💕Discover how spores play a role and the conditions that impact
plant infection. 🌬️💨
💦 Learn how water droplets, rain, and soil contribute to the spread of fungus. 🌧️🍂
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.