🍄 Fungal Infections In Plants 🍃
☔ 🤔 Do you know what has happened when fungi interact with plants 🌱🌞

😰 If not no need to worry 💔

🤝 Lets’ join with Claire Whitaker to explore, how Fungus transmitted to

plants, and what happens once a plant is infected. 💡

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3rdV1CC

🤗 💕Discover how spores play a role and the conditions that impact

plant infection. 🌬️💨


💦 Learn how water droplets, rain, and soil contribute to the spread of fungus. 🌧️🍂

Keywords
fungal infectionplant healthseed science

