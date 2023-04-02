The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History - Segment 2/4

The Global Call - Holy Spirit Revivals and Their History shares personal testimonies, historical accounts, and interesting viewpoints from different cultures, all based on biblical truth.
Including interesting information about Azusa Street Revival origins and how 800 Million people came to Christ, secrets of the Argentinian revival and mass deliverances from drug addictions.
Apostle Wilma Berry, Azusa Street Mission, Los Angeles, CA
Senior Pastor David Diaz, New Beginning Community Ministries, La Puente, CA
Host Wolfgang Kovacek, Assistant Director Pray California, Pollock Pines, CA
67 Min.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.