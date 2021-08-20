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The Quest for Wisdom Series by Joseph Applegarth (Introduction)
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31 views • August 20, 2021
The Quest for Wisdom Series by Joseph Applegarth (Introduction)
My name is Joseph Applegarth. I am the author and host of The Quest for Wisdom Series. This intriguing series is about the strange, the bizarre, and the unexplained. It is about astounding supernatural phenomena and harrowing paranormal encounters. These occurrences are far more common than what most people have the courage to affirm, and the atheist news media refuses to report on anything even slightly related. This is the introductory video and the foundation of the series. This video contains essential information for spiritual warfare.
Feel free to subscribe to my channel and share my video documentaries. You can also find my video productions on YouTube, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, UGETube, Odysee, and Facebook.
My name is Joseph Applegarth. I am the author and host of The Quest for Wisdom Series. This intriguing series is about the strange, the bizarre, and the unexplained. It is about astounding supernatural phenomena and harrowing paranormal encounters. These occurrences are far more common than what most people have the courage to affirm, and the atheist news media refuses to report on anything even slightly related. This is the introductory video and the foundation of the series. This video contains essential information for spiritual warfare.
Feel free to subscribe to my channel and share my video documentaries. You can also find my video productions on YouTube, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, UGETube, Odysee, and Facebook.
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