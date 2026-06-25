© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️ Former IDF intelligence officer Shaiel Ben Ephraim stated that @TuckerCarlson is by far the number ONE person on Mossad’s list, enemy number one, with monitoring and contingency plans already in place..
He also mentioned @RealCandaceO as possibly number TWO.
I don’t think they would touch him themselves cuz they know they’d get blamed immediately, but I’m afraid they might threaten or blackmail a Muslim guy, or even kidnap his family & children to force him to do it so the blame falls on Muslims instead, let’s pray for Tucker & Candace. 🙏🏻
https://x.com/i/status/2069597163512873000
✡️ @JewTruthArchive