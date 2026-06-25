‼️ Former IDF intelligence officer Shaiel Ben Ephraim stated that @TuckerCarlson is by far the number ONE person on Mossad’s list, enemy number one, with monitoring and contingency plans already in place..





He also mentioned @RealCandaceO as possibly number TWO.





I don’t think they would touch him themselves cuz they know they’d get blamed immediately, but I’m afraid they might threaten or blackmail a Muslim guy, or even kidnap his family & children to force him to do it so the blame falls on Muslims instead, let’s pray for Tucker & Candace. 🙏🏻





https://x.com/i/status/2069597163512873000





✡️ @JewTruthArchive