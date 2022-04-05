Counterparts - Nick Drago - Dancer, writer, producer, actor

We are excited to welcome dancer, producer, and actor Nick Drago to the show!!Nick Drago, a native Texan and graduate of Oklahoma City University, is a dancer, writer and producer for the film and television industry. Drago, now residing in Los Angeles, has appeared in roles in front of, as well as behind the camera, in numerous productions over the past 17 years.His television credits include Scrubs, Wizards of Waverly Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Beat Band, Dancing with the Stars, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Lucifer, Schooled, Bravo’s Step It Up & Dance, Terminator, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Wet Hot American Summer, How I Met Your Mother, Goliath, The Afterparty, Fuller House & Glee. Drago’s live televised performances include MTV’s VMAs, Fashion Rocks with Rihanna, The Backstreet Boys, The Emmys, Golden Globes, The Video Game Awards and The People’s Choice Awards.He has felt fortunate to appear in music videos for Jessica Simpson (Boots), My Chemical Romance (Helena), Finger Eleven (Paralyzer), Capital Cities (Safe and Sound) and others for One Republic, Duran Duran, Demi Lovato, Will Butler, Melody Gardot, and the All American Rejects. Among others, he has appeared in films such as La La Land, Alvin & The Chipmunks (as Theodore’s Dance Double), The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure, Hop, The Muppets, G.I. Joe 2 and Vice.Commercially, Drago has worked with Exxon-Mobil gasoline, Jaegermeister, Smithfield Ham, Ford, Dickies, Delta and San Miguel Beer. He has also appeared alongside Jillian Michaels (The Biggest Loser), and Leslie Sansone (Walk At Home) as talent in their respective fitness videos.His production company, Another Good Sandwich (www.anothergoodsandwich.com), has produced commercial and performance spots for Maks & Val from Dancing With The Stars, The Fuller Brush Company, Dancerpalooza and PACE University. Their work has been also been featured on FunnyOrDie.com.Whether it be dance, writing or producing, Drago is excited to continue his creative journey in whatever avenue may present itself next.