Switzerland begins Criminal COVID Prosecutions for PRESIDENT and anyone else caught on the planet

Arrests are coming but we have said that before. This time, Switzerland has begun CRIMINAL prosecutions for the Swizz president, Minister of Health and anyone they can catch on the planet and bring back to Switzerland.

Time is running out for these elites. Once the ball begins to roll, you will see more and more standing trial for Covid Crimes against Humanity.

Former TWITTER Executives are pounded by Congress and asked what gives them the right to censor medical doctors when they are trying to tell the Truth about Covid 19.

Sadly I don't think this Swiss case will go anywhere ~ the Prisoner

Mirrored - wil paranormal

