Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, April 25, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥High-precision long-range weapons destroyed 6 traction substations near Krasnoe, Zdolbunov, Zhmerinka, Berdichiv, Kovel and Korosten, through which foreign weapons and military equipment are supplied to the Ukrainian troops in Donbass.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles hit 27 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Destroyed: 4 command posts, 1 ammunition depot near Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic, the headquarters of the Right Sector terrorist group in Novogrodovka, as well as 16 strong points and areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 82 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 4 command posts, 76 areas of enemy manpower and military equipment concentration, and 2 fuel depots.



💥Missile troops carried out 15 strikes.



▫️Destroyed: 1 launch position of Tochka-U tactical missile system, 3 command posts, 1 artillery battery and 10 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️Up to 40 personnel, 17 Ukrainian armoured vehicles and cars were destroyed.



💥Russian air defence means shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Izyum, Donetsk and Kharkov during the day.



📊In total, 141 aircraft and 110 helicopters, 570 unmanned aerial vehicles, 265 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,554 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 283 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,104 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,380 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.