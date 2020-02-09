G2Voice 005 Breast Cancer and Protocol 2000

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In this episode we will be talking about what breast cancer is and how to cure it. Also we will be talking about Protocol 2000. Timeline of history : http://www.illuminati-news.com/2007/1007.html
You can study all the MMS Protocols with us in our On-line Video Course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
Study hard and you will be able to "restore health" from ANY dis-ease. If you are healthy then it will help you "maintain" that health in a toxic world.
Lord bless, Mark
G2voice donation button: http://genesis2church.is/donate