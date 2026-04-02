Visiting the Prime Minister's Country House (and Decoding the Secret Symbols)

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Come with me on a journey to a forbidden zone where a single step in the wrong direction is punished and I get a glimpse of the secret symbols for the inner circle.
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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Christ is KING!