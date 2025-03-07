Reporting from Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, this episode explores cutting-edge technology reshaping society. Topics include AI-powered virtual police stations, biologically engineered computers, AI-integrated eyewear from Meta, and China’s development of autonomous flying taxis. We also discuss the growing role of AI in daily life, including virtual assistants, AI-driven law enforcement, and even smart devices for pets. Plus, insights from industry leaders on where AI is headed and what it means for the future.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez. Airdate 3/7/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/mar-7-2025-mwc2025-wrap-up-biological-computers-passenger-drones-and-dog-phones





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





Learn How You Could Protect and Diversify Everything You’ve Worked for with the Top-Rated Precious Metals Company - Goldco! Call 844-960-GOLD To Get Your Free 2025 Gold & Silver Kit, Plus Up to A 10% Instant Match on Bonus Silver for Qualified Accounts.

https://trunews4gold.com/





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf