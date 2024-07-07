Surviving the Toxicity of Modernity ☢️ Book Review of "Food Forensics" by Mike Adams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a dense science book (+900 scientific footnotes) that thoroughly validates the concerns of the health-conscious about food toxicity. If you think that alarm over toxins in food (and a lot of other things we consume) is mere scaremongering you may want to read this book as it thoroughly documents this catastrophic problem that we each face personally and collectively as a civilization.
1:30 Is food toxicity a real problem or mere alarmism?
6:15 "Everything causes cancer..."
7:40 The future is fucked thanks to toxins
9:55 Detoxification tools, supplements & biohacks
12:35 Chelation is the cure
18:00 Mercury
20:05 The vaccine question
22:15 Are your old dental fillings poisoning you?
27:14 Arsenic
27:46 Lead
29:52 Toxic turmeric?
31:41 Cadmium
32:48 Aluminum
34:33 Food additives
38:20 Fake food causes ADHD?
46:30 Where does toxin-free food come from?
50:59 What to do about bad air and pollution?
53:22 The water question
55:12 The meat question
56:27 The good news
1:00:34 Conclusion
