Astrological Predictions, Epstein & Charlie Kirk w/ Kim Iversen

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Independent media personality Kim Iversen joins the program for an in-depth conversation about the latest stories she’s been covering — including the ongoing Epstein revelations and the shocking death of Charlie Kirk.

-

We also dive into Kim’s deep background in astrology and how she’s used it to make remarkably accurate predictions — from presidential elections to personal predictions for herself and others. Her personal experience challenges the skeptics and raises the question: what is the real science behind astrology’s patterns?

-

You can follow Kim Iversen on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further