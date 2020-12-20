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Steven Spiers shows us how Doctors ignore their professional oaths.
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131 views • December 20, 2020
The covid-19 pandemic is fueled by doctors who are not honoring their oaths and governments who are committing war crimes under the Nuremburg convention. Governments and doctors are treating people like they are sub-human as Steven Spiers will show you.
Vist Steven's website www.stevenspiers.com
Vist Steven's website www.stevenspiers.com
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