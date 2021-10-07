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Facebook whistleblower testifies before Senate! However, it seems she is a Democrat plant! Need more censorship?
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71 views • October 07, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufijrbLIdFE
Senate Commerce, Science, & Transportation Subcommittee holds hearing on "Protecting Kids Online: Testimony from a Facebook Whistleblower." The whistleblower, identified as Frances Haugen, accused her former employer of "tearing our societies apart."

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