From Capitol Hill to the Pulpit Frank Shelton Urgently Proclaims We Are in the 11th Hour

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TAKEAWAYS
Understanding the urgency for our country to get back to GOD
How the Deep Sleep of the Church is worse than the Deep State
JC > CDC: The message Christ followers need to be following
What Jesus meant when He told us to occupy, stand, and have faith
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