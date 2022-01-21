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From Capitol Hill to the Pulpit Frank Shelton Urgently Proclaims We Are in the 11th Hour
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31 views • January 21, 2022
Frank Shelton is the founder of Frank Shelton Global and has been leading people to the Lord for over four decades. His family has served more than 150 years in our Nation’s Capital from protecting US Presidents to assisting in the Congressional Community. Frank worked on the floor of the US Senate and was a speechwriter to several key government officials. He walked away by faith to preach the gospel around the globe and shares his urgent message to the church in this jam-packed episode.


TAKEAWAYS

Understanding the urgency for our country to get back to GOD

How the Deep Sleep of the Church is worse than the Deep State

JC > CDC: The message Christ followers need to be following

What Jesus meant when He told us to occupy, stand, and have faith


🔗 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Truth Bomb T-shirt line: https://bit.ly/TruthBombShirts

📖 FRANK’S RESOURCES
Buy Frank’s Book, URGENCY: Heaven or Hell: https://bit.ly/URGENCYFrankShelton
Donate: https://www.frankshelton.com/donate/
Frank’s Speaking Calendar: https://www.frankshelton.com/calendar/
Book Frank to Speak: ​​https://www.frankshelton.com/contact/

🔗 CONNECT WITH FRANK SHELTON
Website: www.FrankShelton.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057652856312
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/franksheltonjr
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/franksheltonjr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FrankSheltonJr
Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/frank-shelton/id1453462571

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Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

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Keywords
white housedeep statechurchsenategovernmentcapitol hillapostasypulpitfalling awayfrank sheltontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showcongressional communityfrank shelton global
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