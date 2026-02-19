BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel: The Country Born on Third Base that Claimed it Hit a Triple
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10167 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
65 views • 3 days ago

When the Zionists militias expelled the Palestinians in 1948, agricultural production collapsed. The nation that “made the desert bloom” would have starved if not for 100s of millions of American taxpayers dollars paying for food imports. Financed by piles of free money, built on stolen land, and powered by exploited Mizrahi immigrants, Israel’s economic growth was no miracle. See the true story of Israel’s early years.

Chapters:

00:00 — The Food Collapse From Palestinian self-sufficiency to rationing and bankruptcy.

02:18 — The Money Pours In German reparations, U.S. aid, and unprecedented foreign financing.

05:27 — Labor, Leadership, and Racism European Zionism and the racial hierarchy inside the Jewish state.

07:41 — Shockwaves Across the Arab World Nakba, Deir Yassin, North Africa, and the rupture of the social compact.

10:00 — The Mizrahi Reckoning Ma’abarot, development towns, wage gaps, and Wadi Salib.

11:42 — No Miracle Aid, land, labor — and the third base thesis.

---------------

Mirrored - History.Culture.projects

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
israeljewspalestinenakba
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Digital sovereignty clash: U.S. prepares portal to host content banned in Europe

Willow Tohi
Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Trump mulls Australia-style social media BAN for U.S. teens

Kevin Hughes
The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

The Domino Effect: How a U.S. Attack on Iran Could Unleash Global Catastrophe

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy