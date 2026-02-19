Israel: The Country Born on Third Base that Claimed it Hit a Triple

When the Zionists militias expelled the Palestinians in 1948, agricultural production collapsed. The nation that “made the desert bloom” would have starved if not for 100s of millions of American taxpayers dollars paying for food imports. Financed by piles of free money, built on stolen land, and powered by exploited Mizrahi immigrants, Israel’s economic growth was no miracle. See the true story of Israel’s early years.

Chapters:

00:00 — The Food Collapse From Palestinian self-sufficiency to rationing and bankruptcy.

02:18 — The Money Pours In German reparations, U.S. aid, and unprecedented foreign financing.



05:27 — Labor, Leadership, and Racism European Zionism and the racial hierarchy inside the Jewish state.

07:41 — Shockwaves Across the Arab World Nakba, Deir Yassin, North Africa, and the rupture of the social compact.



10:00 — The Mizrahi Reckoning Ma’abarot, development towns, wage gaps, and Wadi Salib.



11:42 — No Miracle Aid, land, labor — and the third base thesis.

