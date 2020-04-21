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Covid check in No 2 - 4/21/2020
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10 views • April 21, 2020
Some numbers matter, some don't... What should we be doing? Build immune system, store water (rainwater collection?), analyze pantry and build it up, comfort foods are important, start a garden,. What is the difference between dehydrated and freeze dried? Medical supplies, weapons and ammunition. Procedures for safety. [email protected]
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