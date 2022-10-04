Pfizer Documents Reveal That Its COVID Vaccine Can Cause a Dramatic Drop in Male Fertility

https://gnews.org/post/p1sjxe97a

10/03/2022 Amy Kelly: We found some shocking findings that Pfizer already knew during their clinical trials, including the testicular damage from the vaccine. One of the adverse events shown in the Pfizer documents is anti-sperm antibody (ASA) which means the body mistaken sperm for an invader and triggers the immune system to attack and kill off to protect itself. It can lead to infertility, according to multiple sources

