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Torah Portion Eikev
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12 views • August 27, 2021
In this teaching you will see the spiritual significance of finding the book of the law in the temple and how it relates to finding the book of the law in us as God's spiritual temple. You will learn the average age of an empire and the cycle an empire goes through before falling and where the United States presently is in this cycle.
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