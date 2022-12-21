Skin Care for Healthy & Vibrant Skin, with Bailie Munoz

Do you want healthy and vibrant skin? Many skin care products contain
ingredients that are full of petrochemicals not healthy for you or your
skin! Lucky for you, we’re highlighting all natural, chemical-free skin
care products that will help your skin look and feel fabulous!
Join Dr. Hotze and Hotze Beauty’s esthetician Bailie Munoz, who has been a practicing esthetician for 16 years as they reveal these newly developed natural products! Start of the new year with glowing, vibrant, chemical-free skin!
To shop the products mentioned in this podcast, visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Skin-Care-Products_c_14.html
Call us at 281-698-8604 or visit HotzeBeauty.com.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.