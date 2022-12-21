Skin Care for Healthy & Vibrant Skin, with Bailie Munoz

Do you want healthy and vibrant skin? Many skin care products contain ingredients that are full of petrochemicals not healthy for you or your skin! Lucky for you, we’re highlighting all natural, chemical-free skin care products that will help your skin look and feel fabulous!



Join Dr. Hotze and Hotze Beauty’s esthetician Bailie Munoz, who has been a practicing esthetician for 16 years as they reveal these newly developed natural products! Start of the new year with glowing, vibrant, chemical-free skin!





To shop the products mentioned in this podcast, visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Skin-Care-Products_c_14.html





Call us at 281-698-8604 or visit HotzeBeauty.com.





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com