BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stepping Up
Secret Harbour Sessions
Secret Harbour Sessions
86 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • Yesterday

Today, we’re pulling back the curtain on a quiet crisis discussed in every local supermarket, on every packed suburban train, in pub bars and across living rooms from Brisbane to Perth—yet strictly avoided in Canberra’s halls of tragically misplaced power. We’re talking about a fundamental shift in our society. If you look at parts of Sydney or Melbourne today, the reality is upsettingly stark. It’s a reality of rapidly changing suburbs, the emergence of divisive parallel communities, and a growing feeling among everyday Australians that they’ve become strangers in the very neighbourhoods they grew up in. We are constantly told that this is merely a humanitarian necessity or a complex macroeconomic-demographic shift. But let’s cut through the deep-state BS. What we are seeing is the direct result of calculatedly deliberate policy choices—the calamitous legacy of high-volume migration programs aggressively coerced by woke political elites prioritising international praise over domestic social cohesion. The standard argument from progressive DEI zealots has long been that rapid arrivals are essential for the nation's future.

Keywords
sataniccabaldemocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Israel aid revolt erupts in the House as public opinion turns against Netanyahu

Cassie B.
Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Iraq and Turkey rush to revive a 53-year-old oil lifeline

Lance D Johnson
Unchained: The ratchet effect, the Deep State and the battle for Constitutional sanity

Unchained: The ratchet effect, the Deep State and the battle for Constitutional sanity

Belle Carter
Lawmakers Frustrated by Lack of Details on War Department Emergency Funding Request

Lawmakers Frustrated by Lack of Details on War Department Emergency Funding Request

Douglas Harrington
Trump Declares Iran Truce &#8220;Over&#8221; After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Trump Declares Iran Truce “Over” After IRGC Retaliates Against U.S. Airstrikes

Garrison Vance
Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Trump Has Destroyed America’s Global Credibility — Here’s Why the World Sees Us as a Pariah

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy