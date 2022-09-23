Create New Account
And We Know 9.22.2022 Russia, Fascism, Precipice … MSM is the ENEMY of the PEOPLE working overtime with father of
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago
LT of And We Know


September 22, 2022


Not a day goes by where I feel that there will be nothing to share… but once you start digging, you find so many things going on throughout the EARTH. The biggest is following the lies of the MEDIA. They have a stranglehold on the people. Shiny studios, suits and skirts, reading teleprompters and telling you BELIEVE US. We will cover Russia info…Nuclear scares, attacks on (17) intensifying, and the DEMS push to have non citizens vote. Phew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l42en-9.22.22-russia-fascism-precipice-msm-is-the-enemy-of-the-people.html


current events news democrats lies russia christian dems mainstream media msm fascism nuclear voting attacks great reset lt and we know non citizens precipice

