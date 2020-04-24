© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What's On My Minds 4-24-20
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • April 24, 2020
In today's video of 7 days worth of news that the MSM didn't tell you about ... I share 9 stories of pedophiles (a few of them law enforcement officers), 10 stories of the garbage humans that walk among us, 3 stories of weird news, and of course I end today's video with 4 good news stories.
The world is full of freaks, creepers and pedos, and the fact that the MSM doesn't warn you of their existence, leaves you vulnerable to them. I bring you these news stories every week because knowledge is power and the more you are aware of the reality of our world, the better you will be at protecting yourself from it.
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
The world is full of freaks, creepers and pedos, and the fact that the MSM doesn't warn you of their existence, leaves you vulnerable to them. I bring you these news stories every week because knowledge is power and the more you are aware of the reality of our world, the better you will be at protecting yourself from it.
All of these stories and so much more of what the MSM may forget to tell you about, can be found on my Minds.com channel.
I am but one of the congregants of The Meat Cathedral and our sole purpose is to give you the knowledge of the real world that surrounds us.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
Nothing To See Here's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/NothingToSeeHere/
Nothing To See Here's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nothing_to_see_here/
**The Meat Cathedral is a private group, however the Curator has set up
The Vestibule Of The Meat Cathedral, which is available to all.
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/1079154103689580544/feed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.