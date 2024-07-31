BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Palestinian detainee was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at Israel's infamous Sde Teiman Prison
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

A Palestinian detainee was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at Israel's infamous Sde Teiman Prison, according to Israeli media. Here's the story in details.

◾️48 Palestinian prisoners died of torture inside Israeli prisons since October 7. 36 of them were abducted from Gaza and passed away at Sde Teiman in the occupied Al-Naqab.

Adding:

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has ordered  a direct strike against Israel in response to the killing of Haniyeh, reports the New York Times citing sources.(https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/31/world/middleeast/iran-orders-attack-israel.html?smid=url-share)

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
