© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JE ME POSE LES MÊMES QUESTIONS QUE VOUS MAIS A HAUTE VOIX...
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • May 20, 2020
Import YT 18 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S82w3t65LPE
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Porter un masque en permanence est-ce utile ? Suspicion de covid19? Sont-ils décédés de la grippe ou du covid19 ? Qu'en sait-on au juste? A qui profite le crime ? Voir la réponse sur la vidéo dont voici le lien: https://youtu.be/1w_jVdktlWI
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Porter un masque en permanence est-ce utile ? Suspicion de covid19? Sont-ils décédés de la grippe ou du covid19 ? Qu'en sait-on au juste? A qui profite le crime ? Voir la réponse sur la vidéo dont voici le lien: https://youtu.be/1w_jVdktlWI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.