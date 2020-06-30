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Find Out What It Truly Means To Be The Light Of The World!!!!
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17 views • June 30, 2020
Yeshua told us to be the light of the world! What did this mean? What is the Light and how do we become the light?? Watch this video to find out what Yeshua meant when he told us to be the light of the world. There are no guessing games here....this is straight from the Word of God.
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