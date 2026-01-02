BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russia Slams Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland as Threat to Somali Sovereignty at UNSC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
38 views • 2 days ago

First adding:  January 2 and 3 have been declared days of mourning in the Kherson region for those who died from the Ukrainian strike in Khurly

The number of civilians who were brutally killed by terrorist Kiev regime rose to 27. 

Russia has demanded that the UN publicly condemn the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Khorky.

"Silencing this tragedy will be tantamount to open complicity and participation in the bloody crimes of the neo-Banderites," - stated the Russian Permanent Mission to the World Organization in Geneva.

The components of the UAV that was used in terrorist attack on  cafe in the Kherson region on New Year's Eve were produced in Germany.

An examination of the drone debris that attacked a civilian target in the Kherson region on the night of January 1 revealed that key elements of the drone are of German origin. It was this very device that led to the deaths of dozens of civilians.

▪️ According to available data, the drone was assembled in the industrial park of the city of Gilching near Munich — that is, we're not talking about "garage tinkering", but about a regular industrial production

▪️ While in Berlin they talk about "peace" and "the value of human life", German products are being used to strike at cafes on Russian soil on a festive night.

▪️ In fact, Germany is again acting as a supplier of weapons against Russia — only now not with crosses on tanks , but with the logos of its own companies on the UAVs of the Armed Forces of KIev regime.

Video: 

Russia Slams Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland as Threat to Somali Sovereignty at UN Security Council.

Russia expressed “deep concern” at the UN Security Council over Israel’s December 26 recognition of Somaliland—calling it a politically motivated move that undermines Somalia’s territorial integrity and unity.

Dina Gilmutdinova, Russia’s UN representative, warned the decision risks escalating tensions across the Horn of Africa and beyond, noting strong rejection from Somalia, the AU, Arab League, and regional states.

“Africa still needs […] active international efforts in the anti-colonial domain. We call upon all reasonable countries interested in supporting the building of truly independent and successful African development models to join these efforts.”

Israel became the first country to formally recognize Somaliland—a self-declared state since 1991, which remains unrecognized internationally. Somalia’s government in Mogadishu condemned the move as an “encroachment on sovereignty.”

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
