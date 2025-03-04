© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Family Evacuates Home 4-3-25
أم خالد هوم
@user-em.khaled
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93dCUNAK9zs&t
بعد مجزرة عائلتي الي استشهد فيها أكثر من ثلاثين فرد تركت بيتي ونزحنا من جديد
After the massacre of my family, in which more than thirty people were martyred, I left my home and we were displaced again