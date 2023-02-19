Create New Account
🎪 🤡 We're Goin' To The Freak Show 🤡 🎪
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 18 hours ago

If you've ever watched Roseanne's "Scenes From A Barbecue" episode, you may remember the song from the last clip of the show "We're Goin' To The Freak Show."

It is the soundtrack that plays in my head whenever I see these 🤡s putting on their ritual culture performances such as the clips you see in the video.

Look at them, they think they're sexy & powerful instead of pathetic & weak.

God Wins


