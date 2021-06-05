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MEDIA CAUGHT LYING ABOUT LONDON MEGA-RALLY
Multiple mainstream news outlets reported only “hundreds” turned up in London protesting vaccine passports, lockdowns & experimental vaccines, but videos of the historic rally on May 29th tell a much different story.
#VaccinePassports #LondonProtest #Hundreds #Coercion #Lockdowns #MSM #RiseUp #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 4, 2021