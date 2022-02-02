Rogan, Hunter & Freedom Convoy

If you had your head in the sand and hadn’t heard about the Hunter Biden laptop and the corruption it exposes that he, his uncle James and his Father Joe, the fake US President were involved in it. It also shows just how sick and vial Hunter’s sex addiction is along with exposing pedophelia.Joe Rogan was paid some $100 million dollars to move his podcast to spotify. Over the past 4-6 weeks he’s had Dr. Peter McCoullough and Dr. Robert Malone on his show. McCoullough is one of the most published Cardiologists in the world. Dr. Malone is the inventor of mRNA technology.About McCoullough: After receiving his MPH, McCullough was a cardiovascular fellow at William Beaumont Hospital in the Detroit metropolitan area until 1997. He then worked successively at the Henry Ford Heart and Vascular Institute in Detroit until 2000, served as section chief of cardiology of the University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine, and returned to William Beaumont Hospital where he worked from 2002 to 2010.[7] He spent the next four years as chief academic and scientific officer of the St. John Providence Health System, Detroit, before joining the Baylor University Medical Center in 2014.McCullough is a founder and current president of the Cardio Renal Society of America[9][12] and co-editor-in-chief of the society's journal, Cardiorenal Medicine[13] and editor of the journal Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine.[14][15] He has conducted several studies on running and heart disease,[16] and co-described the term Phidippides cardiomyopathy, a heart condition found in some high endurance athletes.[17][18][19] Other research has included the relationship between heart disease and kidney disease[20] and risk factors for heart disease.[21] He is a member of the conservative advocacy group Association of American Physicians and SurgeonsCNN embarresses themselves by talking about Rogan’s podcast as if it’s disinformation. It seems you can’t have someone on your show that has a view (that is proven by the way) that differs from the Fake News.The Freedom Convoy in Canada is epic. They’re standing up together and united to fight for FREEDOM. Over 50,000 trucks are reported to be involved with trucks spanning miles and miles heading to Ottawa. They want the mask and Bio-weapon mandates dropped and people to have their freedom to choose what is best for their health and safety.Trudeau calls trucker protest an 'insult to truthPut your faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and ask him to help you discern who the real TRUTH tellers are and who is deceiving you to think they are real Patriots!CNN panel with Brian Stelter discuss Rogan’s podcast in embarrassing fashionThe Hunter Biden LaptopThe Act signed by Obama in 2012 allowed the government to create propaganda and use any media it sees fit while remaining anonymous.Attorney Thomas Renz testifies in Senator Ron Johnson’s hearingAlly was Trafficked by her captures to the elites in DC and Hollywood. To hear her stories on Telegram click below:https://t.me/AllyShellyandHolli90BOOM!! HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT! The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬My PillowMy Patriot Supplywww.getpreparedwithsteve.comDr Zelenko’s Z Stack Formula____________________________________________𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞: