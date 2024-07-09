Destroyed a large Deployment Point of the 57th Infantry Brigade of the AFU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a large deployment point of the 57th Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Armed Forces continue their actions in Kharkov Oblast. In the top clip the Russian Air Force demolishes two apartment blocks housing AFU militants, completely demolishing both and killing or seriously wounding all inside.