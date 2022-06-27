Chinese Millennials Delay Marriage Due to Rising House Prices and Increasing Living Costs

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06/25/2022 Spotlight on China: Chinese millennials delay marriage by at least 4 years, compared to 10 years ago, due to rising house prices and increasing living costs