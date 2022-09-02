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Johnny Vedmore: WEF is a CIA Project Designed to Create Global World Order
Geopolitics & Empire
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Johnny Vedmore traces the roots of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum back to a Harvard International Seminar run by Henry Kissinger in turn sponsored by the CIA. WEF is essentially a CIA project that is an outgrowth of the Cold War tactic of hard coup or regime change which has now become soft coup (e.g. color revolution) and stealth penetration of every country on earth in order to create global rule or a true global world order.


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About Johnny Vedmore

Johnny Vedmore is a completely independent investigative journalist and musician from Cardiff, Wales. His work aims to expose the powerful people who are overlooked by other journalists and bring new information to his readers. If you require help, or have a tip for Johnny, then get in touch via johnnyvedmore.com or by reaching out to [email protected]


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaciaukrainekissingerworld governmentdavosworld economic forumcold warwefklaus schwabgreat reset
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