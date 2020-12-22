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Trump le 22 décembre 2020 : "je veux vous expliquer pourquoi je suis si déterminé"
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31 views • December 25, 2020
23 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfOcim7I7P4
9 de Coeur : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmb9hFGqp0b1zGe9RUanytQ
Déclaration de Donald J. Trump. Le Président des États-Unis à la Maison Blanche 12/22/20
Lien vers la vidéo d'origine : https://youtu.be/mao3mKVCZDI
9 de Coeur : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmb9hFGqp0b1zGe9RUanytQ
Déclaration de Donald J. Trump. Le Président des États-Unis à la Maison Blanche 12/22/20
Lien vers la vidéo d'origine : https://youtu.be/mao3mKVCZDI
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