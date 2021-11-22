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Respiratory Therapist Following The Jab
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302 views • November 22, 2021
Forcing Healthcare workers, police, EMS, firefighters, and military to take this experimental jab along with the public- who will take care of and defend you? THIS IS MUST BE PUT TO AN END!
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