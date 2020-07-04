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UFO Topics (UFOChan 3rdphase Caught Hoaxing + Plane UFOs + etc) - Out There Chan Live Stream#26 - 720p
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5 views • July 04, 2020
thirdphaseofmoon try to fake and hoax an UFO event over LA using glass and house lights as reflection.. deleting the video the next day cos so many caught them out.. damage control but we caught it live and called them out.
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