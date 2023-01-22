Create New Account
Beyond False Perception
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Published Yesterday

As a society we have adopted the treat-illness-with-poisons model propagandized by the pharmaceutical witchcraft industry and their controlled media and bribed authorities. Further, we have accepted the problem-reaction-solution deceptions of corrupt false authorities. 

Each of us that wants to survive and grow in consciousness must learn to take control of our own well-being, purging the poisons and parasites, and managing the Artificial Intelligence, the nanotechnology and the harmful frequencies of modern life with the wisdom of self power.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives & notes – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health – https://reallywell.com





