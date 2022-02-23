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Ep 109: Increase Your Health-Span
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18 views • February 23, 2022
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Thanks to modern medicine, the average human lifespan has increased significantly... Or has it? Yes, we have more years in our life, but how much more of our lives are actually spent living?
In this episode of the Hope and Health podcast, we discuss how to add life to your years, and not just years to your life.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅What the bible says about health
✅The life span vs the sick span
✅The supplements that everyone needs
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/free
Thanks to modern medicine, the average human lifespan has increased significantly... Or has it? Yes, we have more years in our life, but how much more of our lives are actually spent living?
In this episode of the Hope and Health podcast, we discuss how to add life to your years, and not just years to your life.
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅What the bible says about health
✅The life span vs the sick span
✅The supplements that everyone needs
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthhealthcarehealth carewellnesshealthy lifestylelifespanfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthlife spanhealthspanhealth spanmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthmichelle sherwoodseven pillars
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