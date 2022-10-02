Create New Account
UVC - The Sterilization of Planet Earth
Dane Wigington introduces an expert on UVC radiation and measuring and collecting DATA on the amount now reaching the ground and ocean level of Planet Earth.  Also, the tree die-offs in Colorado, California and elsewhere. This isn't to mention the insect life, ocean kelp and many others being directly stressed at this moment.

Keywords
radiationtreesinsectskelpdie offsuvcground level

