UVC - The Sterilization of Planet Earth

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Dane Wigington introduces an expert on UVC radiation and measuring and collecting DATA on the amount now reaching the ground and ocean level of Planet Earth. Also, the tree die-offs in Colorado, California and elsewhere. This isn't to mention the insect life, ocean kelp and many others being directly stressed at this moment.