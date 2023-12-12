Quo Vadis





Dec 11, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 10, 2023





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to holiness.





Open your hearts and accept the Will of God for your lives.





You are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Help Me.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only in this way can you contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





I ask for your consecration to Me.





Those who consecrate themselves to Me will have their names forever engraved on My Immaculate Heart.





Give ye Me your hands and I will conduct you to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Do not be ye afraid.





When all seems lost, the Victory of God will come to the just.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood.





Turn to Jesus.





Trust in Him and enter into His Heart full of love for you.





Do not allow the things of the world to take you away from My Son Jesus.





When ye feel the weight of the cross, call for Jesus.





In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Everything in this life passes, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





Courage!





At this moment, I make an extraordinary rain of grace fall from Heaven upon you.





Onward!





A great storm will come upon the Great Ship, but do not be ye discouraged.





I will always be with you.





The demon will act against the People of God, but whatever happens, remain faithful to Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro on June 20, 2020.





That message follows here:





Dear children, open your hearts and accept the Love of My Son Jesus.





Be men and women of faith and testify everywhere that you are the Lord’s Possession.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





Do not leave for tomorrow what you can do today. God is making haste.





Give the best of yourselves and take My Appeals to the world.





Only through the truth will humanity be healed spiritually.





Days will come when the truth will be present in few places.





Many chosen to defend the truth will retreat and embrace what is false.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer over what comes to you.





Pray. Pray. Pray.





Do not stray from the path that I have pointed out to you. Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZYmpeoaCFs