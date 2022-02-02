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NUREMBERG MKII, Announcement, Start of the Grand Jury Proceeding
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490 views • February 02, 2022
NUREMBERG MKII, Announcement, Start of the Grand Jury Proceeding
First date: Feb. 05, 2022
https://rumble.com/vtvgh8-nuremberg-mkii-announcement-start-of-the-grand-jury-proceeding.html
In serious criminal cases in the U.S., a so-called grand jury is presented with the evidence at hand to convince them that this evidence is sufficient to bring public charges against the defendants.
We are adopting this model to prove to the public, with the help of real witnesses, lawyers, a judge and experts from around the world, that we are dealing with crimes against humanity that span the globe.
The goal is a coherent presentation of all the facts gathered to date, and thus to convince the populations of all countries that resistance here is not only possible, but required of every individual.
Original Source
https://odysee.com/$/download/Ankündigung_english_fixed/1f576995594b7115c7fc52cd8dcf870b9e41248d
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
First date: Feb. 05, 2022
https://rumble.com/vtvgh8-nuremberg-mkii-announcement-start-of-the-grand-jury-proceeding.html
In serious criminal cases in the U.S., a so-called grand jury is presented with the evidence at hand to convince them that this evidence is sufficient to bring public charges against the defendants.
We are adopting this model to prove to the public, with the help of real witnesses, lawyers, a judge and experts from around the world, that we are dealing with crimes against humanity that span the globe.
The goal is a coherent presentation of all the facts gathered to date, and thus to convince the populations of all countries that resistance here is not only possible, but required of every individual.
Original Source
https://odysee.com/$/download/Ankündigung_english_fixed/1f576995594b7115c7fc52cd8dcf870b9e41248d
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP
Keywords
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