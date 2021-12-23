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Exposing the World's Most DANGEROUS LIES w Max Igan, David Icke & Glenn Beck
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251 views • December 23, 2021
This video is loaded with information! Introduction with Max Igan and David Icke. Glenn Beck has exposed the Covid narrative using information through Freedom of Information Act requests. He has emails, bills from Congress, professional papers, and more. He splits the show up into 3 chalkboards: 1) Early years starting at 2005, 2) 2015-2019 3) 2019-present - Covid starts
There are things here I haven’t heard anywhere else. This is NOT a video about vaccine adverse reactions or the Global Reset or Patent numbers. It is digging to find out what really caused the pandemic, who the players are, and what the truth is. You will understand better why our government is pushing the vaccines and our Congress is idle after you watch this.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vqzv6x-exposing-the-worlds-most-dangerous-lies-w-max-igan-david-icke-and-glenn-bec.html
There are things here I haven’t heard anywhere else. This is NOT a video about vaccine adverse reactions or the Global Reset or Patent numbers. It is digging to find out what really caused the pandemic, who the players are, and what the truth is. You will understand better why our government is pushing the vaccines and our Congress is idle after you watch this.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vqzv6x-exposing-the-worlds-most-dangerous-lies-w-max-igan-david-icke-and-glenn-bec.html
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